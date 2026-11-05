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College Basketball Preview, Picks, and Best Bets for November 5
By Matthew Dewoskin,3 days ago
Are you tired of short college basketball slates? College basketball just came back, but we like the bigger slates, too. The college hoops schedule for November 5th is a lot bigger and more intriguing than the small slates we’ve had over the past two nights. The schedule has its share of buy games, but we also get a nice mix of mid-major matchups and unique low-major games to pick from. Let’s dig into our best bets in college basketball for November 5th.