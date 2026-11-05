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Infinity Shower: The Revolutionary RV Water-Saving System That Could Change Off-Grid Camping
3 days ago
Imagine taking a 30-minute hot shower in your truck camper without draining your fresh water tank. Thanks to an innovative recirculating shower system developed by Infinity Systems, that once-impossible luxury is becoming a reality. We spoke with company co-founder Ray Kistenmaker to learn how the technology works, what makes it different, and why it could be a game changer for off-grid camping.