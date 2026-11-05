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How Much Is Michael Hawkins Jr. Really Worth? West Virginia Could Be Facing a $5 Million Decision
By Brad Smith,2 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — There was a time when West Virginia could recruit a talented quarterback, develop him into a star, and reasonably expect to have him running the offense for the next several seasons. Those days are long gone. College football has become a business in which the best players can command millions of dollars, and if a school isn’t willing or able to pay what the market demands, somebody else probably will. That’s the reality facing Rich Rodriguez, Wren Baker, and the West Virginia athletic depHow Much Is Michael Hawkins Jr. Really Worth? West Virginia Could Be Facing a $5 Million Decision.