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Kaplan Educational Foundation Welcomes 12 New Scholars for the 2026-2027 Academic Year
2 days ago
Leadership Program Helps Community College Students Transfer and Earn Four-Year Degrees From Top Colleges and Universities. New York, NY (November 4, 2026) -- The Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF), a nonprofit that helps high-potential, low-income students with academic and financial support, welcomes 12 new scholars into its Kaplan Leadership Program (KLP).