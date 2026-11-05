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The 10 Greatest Cozy Fantasy Books of All Time, Ranked
By Diego Pineda Pacheco,2 days ago
The term "cozy fantasy" as a recognized, distinct subgenre of fantasy was only coined around 2020, mostly driven by the desire for emotional escapism and comfy entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global lockdown. However, its ancestors and most foundational roots can be traced much further back, retroactively making many great classics some of the best cozy fantasy titles in history.