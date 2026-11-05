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8 Easy Pruning Steps To Protect Your Roses From Disease This Winter
By Ava Monroe,3 days ago
A mite smaller than a speck of dust can hide on bare winter canes and carry a serious plant virus. It tucks itself near buds until warm weather wakes it up. Fungal spores play the same waiting game inside fallen leaves and old stems scattered across sleepy garden beds. When spring rain arrives, those tiny hitchhikers splash right back onto fresh green growth within days.