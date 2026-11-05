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NASCAR Future Takes Uncertain Turn for Brad Keselowski Amid Trackhouse Links
By Dogli Wilberforce,2 days ago
Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR future remains uncertain after his departure from RFK Racing left him searching for his next opportunity ahead of the 2027 Cup Series season. Trackhouse Racing has emerged as a possible destination, but team owner Justin Marks has made it clear that the organization has no full-time Cup Series seat available for next year.