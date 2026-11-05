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U.S. Coast Guard offloads $27M worth of cocaine, 4 detainees at Port Everglades
By Briana Trujillo,2 days ago
The U.S. Coast guard offloaded thousands of pounds of cocaine and four detainees on Wednesday at Port Everglades, according to authorities. In a news release, the Coast Guard said the offload is the result of two interdictions in the Caribbean sea, where authorities seized a total of about 3,622 pounds—or $27 million worth—of cocaine.