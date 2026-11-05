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Discord is ditching Electron and its new app uses less RAM
By Tom Warren,2 days ago
Is a senior correspondent and author of Notepad, who has been covering all things Microsoft, PC, and tech for over 20 years. Discord is finally giving up on Electron, the cross-platform framework that lets developers build desktop apps using web technologies. Electron web apps are notoriously heavy on system resources, and Discord is now moving its desktop app fully to Rust — a modern programming language designed for speed and memory safety.
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