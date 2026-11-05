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Amazon Prime members can now get free deliveries from Uber Eats
2 days ago
Amazon is delivering a new perk for Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. can now get Uber Eats deliveries with no delivery fee on restaurant orders of $25 or more directly through Amazon.com and the Amazon Shopping app. The perk is available to all Prime members, including members of Amazon's half-price memberships Prime for Young Adults and Prime Access, Amazon announced Thursday, Nov. 5.