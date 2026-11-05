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Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks – Game #8
By LJ Ellis,2 days ago
The San Antonio Spurs got 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks from Victor Wembanyama to eke out a 112-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Wembanyama was so good that the Spurs were able to survive a 5-for-36 showing from three-point range to improve to 6-2 on the season. After opening the season with a pair of losses, San Antonio is now riding a six-game winning streak.