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New GGCGC Officers Announced, New Board Members Welcomed
By Coltrane Carlson,2 days ago
The last of the original board members of Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation have rotated off, which means the changing of some leadership positions. According to the non-gaming license holder for Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson, Norm Fandel and Bob Allen recently stepped down as President and Treasurer, as they both completed their last terms; along with Board member Kate Neese, the last of the original members.