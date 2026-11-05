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With Record Setting Campaign Funding for Mid-Term Election, Senator Grassley Says No Limits Are Protected in Constitution
By Coltrane Carlson,2 days ago
Iowa’s longest serving US Senator responds to the amount of money that was spent on this year’s mid-term election. Sources say an estimated $12 billion was used on campaign advertisements and communication by candidates to constituents. Senator Chuck Grassley sides with what the US Supreme Court has consistently ruled on when it comes to campaign financing, with the first such decision coming in 1976.
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