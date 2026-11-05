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Perry High School to Present ‘Charlotte’s Web’ This Weekend
By allisonullmann,2 days ago
Perry High School is preparing for their fall play, which returns this weekend. Director Randy Peterson announces that they are doing a production of “Charlotte’s Web.”. “This has always been kind of a kind of a dream show for me. I read this book way back when I was a little kid too. So this is the classic children’s novel here and I chose it just because I thought that our students would really enjoy doing it. Going through this really timeless piece of literature here I thought would be really fun for our kids.”