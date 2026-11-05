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Anderson County and Tennessee Stay Red, Vote No Property Tax
By Jim Miller,2 days ago
Republicans held onto Tennessee’s top statewide office Tuesday, rejecting the trend across the Country supporting democrat candidates. Republican Marsha Blackburn won the governor’s race with about 45 percent of the vote, prevailing by roughly two-and-a-half percentage points. Republicans also won most of. Tennessee’s other major races. In Anderson...
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