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Berecz, Churches unseat incumbent Republican state reps
By Anne Runklearunkle@medianewsgroup.com,2 days ago
Two Downriver Republican incumbent state representatives lost their re-election bids on Election Day, as Democrats took control of the Michigan Legislature and the U.S. House and Senate. Democratic Brownstown Township Supervisor Sherry Berecz won the 28th District race by a slim margin on Tuesday, Nov. 3, against Republican state Rep....
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