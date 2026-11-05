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BRPD searching for man accused of trying to steal someone's car at gunpoint along Kingston Drive
By WBRZ Staff,2 days ago
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man accused of trying to steal someone's car at gunpoint along Kingston Drive. According to BRPD, the attempted robbery happened Oct. 26 in the 12000 block of Kingston. The suspect in the case also tried to burglarize several other vehicles in the area.