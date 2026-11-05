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MDSO IDs pilot killed, 2 passengers who survived chopper crash off Key Biscayne amid federal investigation
By Dannielle GarciaJordan KissaneJulie CalhounRubén RosarioKevin Boulandier,2 days ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - Local authorities have identified the three men involved in a helicopter crash off Key Biscayne that left the pilot dead and sent the two passengers to the hospital, as federal investigators work to determine what went wrong. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the names of...