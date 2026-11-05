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Brooklyn Folk Festival returns for 18th year
By Roger Clark,2 days ago
Brooklyn native Hannah Lee Thompson figured out before she was even a teenager that she wanted to play folk music. “The two instruments I really connected with were harmonica and banjo. I actually would walk home from school and go to the Guitar Center to play guitars without my parents’ permission when I was a kid. One day, I picked up one of the banjos there and sort of felt like this is the sound that I want,” she said.