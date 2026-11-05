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Ross Hodge Has the Talent to Make the NCAA Tournament. Anything Less Would Be Disappointing.
By Brad Smith,2 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — West Virginia basketball fans have heard enough about rebuilding, patience, and trusting the process. Those things certainly have their place, especially when a coach is trying to establish a program in the modern transfer portal era, but at some point the conversation has to turn toward actual expectations. Ross Hodge has assembled an intriguing roster, the Mountaineers have several talented offensive players, and the opening-night performance against Niagara demonstrated just how dangerous this team could become when everything is clicking. West Virginia isn’t necessarily a Big 12 championship favorite, and nobody should pretend that one blowout victory guarantees anything. But there’s enough talent in Morgantown to believe an NCAA Tournament appearance is a realistic goal, and anything less would be a disappointing outcome.