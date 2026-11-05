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Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare Welcomes Dr. Kylie Johnson as General Surgeon
By Clay Radford,2 days ago
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare (GVMH) is pleased to welcome Kylie Johnson, DO, who joined the organization as a General Surgeon on September 1. Dr. Johnson completed her General Surgery residency at HCA/Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, KS, where she served as Administrative Chief Resident. She brings comprehensive surgical training and a strong commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care.