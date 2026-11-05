undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mikel Arteta hits back at exhaustion claims surrounding Declan Rice after Arsenal edge past Slavia Prague
By Yosua Arya,2 days ago
Arsenal secured a 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague on Wednesday night, but their second-half performance raised concerns. First-half goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres initially gave Mikel Arteta's side a commanding lead in the tie. However, Arsenal struggled to maintain their dominance after the interval. Slavia Prague...