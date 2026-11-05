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Jurisdiction Without Protection? The Human Rights Committee and the Limits of Control in Transnistria
3 days ago
[Natalia Cwicinskaja is an Assistant Professor of international law at the Department of International Law and International Organisations, Faculty of Law and Administration, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań.]. The author conducts academic research on human rights law in contexts of contested territorial authority. She is not involved in the...