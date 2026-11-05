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Previewing Syracuse’s 2nd contest vs. Central Connecticut State
By Noah Nussbaum,3 days ago
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse got off to a quick start with a season-opening 74-58 win over New Haven on Monday. SU raced out to an 18-0 lead and held the Chargers off the scoreboard until around eight minutes in. Kiyan Anthony paced the Orange with 17 points off the bench, while Gavin Doty and Sadiq White Jr. both produced double-doubles.