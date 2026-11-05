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Exchanges Look Beyond Speed as Trading Infrastructure Demands Change
By Anna Lyudvig,3 days ago
Exchanges are facing growing pressure to modernize their trading infrastructure as longer trading hours, rising message traffic and competition from alternative trading platforms challenge traditional market models, according to speakers at a World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) webinar. During the November 4 webinar, Trends and Predictions for Exchange Tech in...