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Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Bill Kardas,3 days ago
Record warmth is expected today, with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s! The weather remains dry througout the day. The really warm weather doesn't last, with a cold front arriving late tonight. This brings rain well after midnight. Overnight lows only drop into the upper 50s. Cloudy with rain early Thursday, followed by clearing. Breezy, with highs near 70. The weather looks mostly cloudy on Friday and remains mild for the time of year. Highs in the mid 60s.