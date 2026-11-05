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The hidden enemy in your tap: What hard water is doing to your home and how to fix it
By Stacker,3 days ago
Cloudy shower doors, stubborn toilet bowl stains and white crust around kitchen faucets can linger despite regular cleaning. While often mistaken for soap residue or everyday wear, these messes are actually caused by the water coming out of the tap. In this article, CLR Brands examines the causes of hard water and what to do about it.