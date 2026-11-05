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Obese Mice Ran Twice as Far When One Growth Factor Was Removed From One Kind of Immune Cell
By scientificinquirer,3 days ago
Deleting TGF-β1 from CD206+ M2 macrophages preserved muscle in mice fed a high-fat diet for twelve weeks — without making them any lighter than the controls. Obesity does something to muscle that is not simply a matter of carrying more weight. Muscle mass and function decline, fibrous tissue accumulates, and the combination of excess fat with diminished muscle is a worse clinical picture than either alone — particularly in older people, where it compounds into frailty.