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The Forgotten '90s Sports Coupe With Porsche-Tuned Suspension
By Yash Krishnan,3 days ago
Porsche spent much of the 1990s lending its engineers to other carmakers, and the market now rewards nearly every one of those projects. The Mercedes-Benz 500E and Audi RS2 Avant are blue-chip classics, and the Porsche link is a big part of why. But one affordable sports coupe from the same decade also had Stuttgart's help with its chassis, sold for economy-car money, and has been almost completely forgotten.