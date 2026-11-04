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Students Speak: “What is a Halloween costume you absolutely didn’t want to see this year?”
By Ahtziry Zuniga,3 days ago
Gabriel Rodriguez is a freshman radiology major from Jonesboro. “Probably people dressing up as religious characters. Not necessarily one religion, just any of them. I think it’s kinda disrespectful.”. Katie Puckett is a sophomore biology major from Jonesboro. Mac Lunsford is a freshman radiology major from Corning, Arkansas. Kelsey...