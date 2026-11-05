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Top Premier League clubs watch Como defender Jacobo Ramón, plus latest transfer whispers
By Get More Sports,3 days ago
Como centre back Jacobo Ramón has attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old is reportedly valued at about €50 million after impressing Manchester United during Como’s 4-1 UEFA Champions League victory over the Red Devils last month. Fulham are also monitoring his development in Italy.