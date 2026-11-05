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How each NWSL Playoff team can win, and why they might fall short
By Get More Sports,3 days ago
The NWSL Playoffs arrive with Gotham FC having secured the 2026 NWSL Shield as the regular-season leader, but the postseason resets all records. Gotham enter the bracket as defending champions after capturing last year’s title as the No. 8 seed — the second time in three years the club lifted the trophy as the lowest seed — and will host No. 8 Seattle Reign FC in a quarterfinal scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC, according to the source.