undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Insta360 Ace Pro 3 Leak Teases Vlogs Without a Screen Flip
By Ida Torres,3 days ago
The leaked Insta360 Ace Pro 3 wears its most conspicuous change around the lens: a chunky, eight-sided housing with Leica branding and a red outline. I’d look just to its left, though. The alleged front display shows an actual scene instead of a settings readout. If that becomes a working preview screen, it could remove a small but persistent nuisance: having to flip up the rear screen to frame yourself.