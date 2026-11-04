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In-N-Out opens $125M eastern Tennessee HQ as expansion continues
3 days ago
In-N-Out Burger has officially opened its 90,255-square-foot eastern corporate headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, according to an article in The Tennessean. The opening marks a milestone in the California-based chain's expansion beyond the West Coast. The $125 million investment includes office space designed to support its growing regional restaurant operations, alongside...