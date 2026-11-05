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FDNY 2026 Safety Notices
By Editorials,3 days ago
City fire officials are urging residents to follow FDNY apartment building fire safety tips, including the following “Close the Door” notice. “This notice is meant to remind you to close all doors behind you when evacuating your apartment during a fire,” the FDNY said. “Why is this important? A closed door contains a fire in an apartment and keeps public hallways clear of flames, heat and smoke long enough to allow others to get out – and firefighters to get in. “Apartment and other doors should be kept closed, at all times, just in case. The FDNY said. Fire officials are also urging New Yorkers to be fire smart and fire safe by checking out the top seven fire safety tips, available under Fire Code Rules at: www.nyc.gov/fdny.