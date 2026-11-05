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Danielle King Recognized for North Country Economic Development
3 days ago
TDC President and CEO Danielle King has been named one of City & State New York’s 2026 Trailblazers in Economic Development. The recognition highlights her work in business recruitment, industrial development and workforce initiatives in the North Country. Among her accomplishments are efforts to secure one million dollars for a childcare facility in an industrial park and development of a pharmaceutical warehouse supporting local job growth. King credited collaboration with businesses and regional partners.