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Sheehan Brothers Vending marks 70 years in unattended retail
3 days ago
Sheehan Brothers Vending, a third-generation, family-owned vending and unattended retail operator based in Springfield, Ohio, is celebrating 70 years in business, according to a Springfield News-Sun report. Founded in 1956 with a small gumball vending route, the company has expanded into a regional provider serving workplaces across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Its services include traditional vending, micro markets, fresh food, office coffee, pantry services, water systems and retail catering.