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Bitcoin Price Breakout Faces a Crucial Test: Can BTC Confirm a Bullish Reversal?
By BITCOINIST EDITOR,3 days ago
Bitcoin Price Breakout is becoming an important story as BTC shows signs of improving momentum following a turbulent period for cryptocurrency markets. While Bitcoin’s recovery above $80,000 has attracted attention, we believe the more important development is the potential change in its short-term market structure. A strong price movement...