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The Week That Was: Halloweekend, health insurance open enrollment, and other news.
By Inlander Staff,3 days ago
With Halloween falling on Saturday, people throughout the Inland Northwest took the opportunity to celebrate all weekend. Early Saturday afternoon, many families dressed up to check out the Trunk-or-Treat event hosted by the Downtown Spokane Partnership on Post Street, before heading over to River Park Square and throughout downtown on the Spo-Candy Crawl for even more holiday fun.