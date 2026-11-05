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Kiernan Shipka to Star in Karen Maine’s ‘The Blondes’
By Shubhabrata Dutta,3 days ago
Kiernan Shipka, the star of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ has been cast as a lead in Karen Maine’s next movie, a survival drama titled ‘The Blondes.’ Filming details are under wraps. The story is set at an elite retreat hosted by an iconic pop star, where four blonde hopefuls compete for a coveted breakout role. But for one struggling actress, the glamorous opportunity soon descends into a twisted fight for survival, where ambition, obsession, and danger collide behind closed doors.