undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Public Speaking Is a Skill, Not a Personality | Vinh Giang
3 days ago
Your voice feels like who you are, but it might just be a habit you picked up as a kid. Vinh Giang, a communication coach with more than 17 million followers, sat down with Lewis to talk about public speaking and confidence, and why the way you sound can change faster than you think. He changed his own name at 14 to break free of being the bullied, stone-faced kid who barely spoke English.