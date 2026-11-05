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2027 Mercedes-AMG GT55 and GT63 4-Door Coupe EVs Driven: Who Needs Gasoline?
3 days ago
When you activate Attack mode in the crazy-quick Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, you get 10 seconds of full power. That’s better than its Launch Control, where you only get all 1,092 horsepower for two seconds. Count ’em, two. Activate the Boost mode in the all-new, all-electric 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT55 4-Door Coupe, and the output of its three axial-flux motors increases from a healthy 557 horsepower to a full-bodied 805 hp for 55 seconds. Sure, that’s less power than the Porsche, but we should add that the GT55’s torque peaks at 1,372 lb-ft indefinitely.