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NASCAR’s Martinsville Ratings Split Wide Open as O’Reilly Jumps 27% and Cup Falls Below 2 Million
By Neha Dwivedi,3 days ago
Martinsville had two very different TV outcomes over the NASCAR weekend. The CW averaged 928,000 viewers for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, up 27% from last year. However, NBC drew 1.987 million for Sunday’s Cup race, which is down from the 2.3 million viewers Nielsen now assigns to the 2025 event using its current measurement formula.
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