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Rick Barnes’ last season? Sports Talk tackles topic tonight at 6:30
3 days ago
LA FOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Jake Miller Sports Talk is live tonight at 6:30 over WLAF. The Vols take on # 6 Kentucky, and the big question is whether the 7 & 1 'Cats can hold off its Tennessee curse. High school and college basketball season is here, too, as the Brad Honeycutt era begins and the Jason Kitts era rolls on for Cougar and Lady Cougar basketball. Jake will also ask if Rick Barnes can finally lead the Vols to their first ever Final Four, and if this could be his last season.