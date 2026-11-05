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The North Atlantic Right Whale
By Critterman,3 days ago
The North Atlantic right whale is a baleen whale that is 1 of 3 species of right whale. They’re among the most endangered species of whale in the world. Fortunately, these whales are no longer hunted, and the most serious current threat is death or injury from entanglements in fishing gear as well as ship strikes (being hit by shipping vessels) off the east coast of North America. Photo-identification images show that the majority of individuals (82.9%) display evidence of being entangled at least once while over half (59.0%) of the individuals have been entangled more than once in fishing gear. Many acquire new entanglement scars on a near annual basis, young whales at a higher rate than adults. Ship strikes were discovered to be the cause of death for 53% of the 40 individuals necropsied between 1970 – 2006, and could likely have been responsible for up to 10 individual deaths per year. Low-frequency in-water noise from shipping activity and naval vessels has been linked to physiological stress (increased glucocorticoid levels). Acoustic masking from anthropogenic noise (primarily ship noise) can negatively impact both reproduction by interfering with courtship vocalizations and prey acquisition by interfering with communication and reducing their feeding opportunities. Environmental neurotoxins produced due to harmful algal blooms can affect reproduction and development. Paralytic shellfish toxin and domoic acid that were found in fecal samples show that they are exposed to environmental neurotoxins on an annual basis for up to 6 months out of the year. Lastly, climate change seems to have caused a northern shift in the summer distribution of these whales, most likely because of the effects on prey distribution, which exposes the these creatures to shipping and entanglement risks over a larger area. Due to these adversities, these whales are listed as Critically Endangered by the IUCN. Their population trend is listed as decreasing as well.