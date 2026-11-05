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Sony makes more money selling fewer PlayStations
By Nick Farrell,3 days ago
Sony has managed the impressive feat of making considerably more money from its gaming business while selling 35 per cent fewer PlayStation 5 consoles. The Japanese electronics outfit reported shipping 2.6 million PS5 consoles during the quarter ending 30 September, compared with four million during the same period last year. This is hardly the sort of performance that would normally have shareholders opening the champagne.