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Six Flags expands the holiday cheer with more parks, more events and more ways for families to celebrate in 2026
3 days ago
Six Flags unwraps a bigger and brighter 2026 holiday season as two new events join fan-favorite celebrations at 11 theme parks across the United States, Canada and Mexico plus holiday getaways at select Six Flags resorts. Special holiday offers, including new free Senior Admission, make it easier than ever for families to celebrate together across generations.