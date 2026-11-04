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This Forgotten Florida Shrine Hides a Stone Grotto and a Mysterious Story of Healing
2 days ago
A coquina stone grotto sits between two private homes, and the parking spot is marked by a simple white cross on the ground. That’s not a typo, either. French-Canadian settlers built this rustic shrine back in the 1920s to honor the grandmother of Jesus. Their church is long gone, but the rough stone grotto still stands under tall palms and shady old trees.
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