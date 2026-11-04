undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Old-School Florida Fish Camp Is Winning Fans With Crispy Fried Catfish By The River
By Richard Collins,2 days ago
You can paddle a kayak right up to this restaurant, tie it off, and order lunch without fully drying off. That alone had me hooked. The water out front is a spring-fed river so clear it looks fake. Kayakers and paddleboarders drift past the deck while plates of gator bites and Cajun mac and cheese hit the tables. Catfish shows up here too, served on a po’ boy with plenty of Southern swagger.