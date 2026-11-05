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Codelocks Launches ConnectShare Smart Locks to Simplify Hotel Access, Mobile Entry and Remote Management
3 days ago
Codelocks, the access control specialist, has launched ConnectShare, a new range of smart locks that use cell phones to make access and management easy. Part of the Connect by Codelocks solutions, these latest locks build on the success of Codelocks’ existing range of connected locks, adding several new features and enhanced connectivity. ConnectShare locks have three access modes – user code, RFID card and cell phone. They are managed through the easy-to-use Codelocks Connect App, which allows complete remote management of the locks from a mobile device.